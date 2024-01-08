Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
A new investigation by the White Coat Waste Project (WCW) has exposed how the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has canceled its historic plans to phase out all barbaric testing on mammals by 2035 and retire rabbits from its labs.
According to documents obtained by WCW, the EPA has quietly canceled its 2019 plan to stop wasteful testing on mammals and “stripped out” the benchmarks set by former EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler to reduce the agency’s testing on mammals by 30% by 2025 and completely by 2035. WCW previously documented that the EPA abused and killed as many as 20,000 animals each year for its cruel and deadly in-house experiments where animals were electroshocked and forced to inhale diesel exhaust.
Internal EPA emails obtained by WCW also show the EPA has ditched former Administrator Wheeler’s 2021 plan prompted by WCW to retire lab rabbits and is now senselessly killing them instead.
Source: WhiteCoatWaste/YouTube
During his confirmation hearing in early 2021, Wheeler’s replacement and current EPA head Michael Regan promised Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) under oath that he would “remain strongly committed” to cutting animal testing. But within months of taking office, his team refused to retire bunnies and began to dismantle the animal testing phase-out plan.
WCW has now uncovered that the EPA is continuing to waste tax money on more animal tests, including firing guns and forcing mice to breathe the smoke emitted and other tests that entail locking rats in hot cages, feeding them high-fat diets, and pumping the cages full of harmful smoke meant to simulate a wildfire.
Polls show that a supermajority of taxpayers—Democrats and Republicans alike—oppose the EPA’s inhumane animal testing. The agency’s senseless about-face undoes years of work by WCW, taxpayers, and Congress to end the EPA’s wasteful and cruel animal tests and spare the survivors.
Please sign this petition to tell Congress to direct the EPA to reinstate its plans to phase out animal testing and retire rabbits!
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness of important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing that is designed to be returned and remade repeatedly.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and essential stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in typical household and personal care products!
Comments