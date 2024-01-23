Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

In a shocking revelation, numerous non-law enforcement customers have alleged severe abuse against a K9 dog trainer with possible links to Texas law enforcement agencies. Over 100 members in a Facebook group have shared disturbing photos and videos, allegedly showing the trainer and associates kicking and choking dogs. These allegations, supported by veterinary reports and photographic evidence, paint a grim picture of systemic animal cruelty.

Please sign this petition to insist that Texas Law Enforcement have stricter oversight and accountability with its K9 trainers.

Police Failed to Investigate a Suspicious K9 Trainer. Numerous Dogs Were Abused. Click Here to Sign Petition

