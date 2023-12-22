Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
The Iranian Space Agency (ISA) has responded positively to the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), confirming that no real animals were used in its recent space capsule launch on December 6. In a letter to PETA, the ISA stated that it opted for humane “simulation kits and sensors” to collect necessary data, signaling a departure from its history of exploiting animals in space exploration efforts.
PETA had reached out to the ISA, urging it to cease the use of animals in its space program. The Animal rights organization commended the ISA’s decision to spare vulnerable animals from the confusion, terror, and potential danger associated with space travel. Shalin Gala, PETA Vice President, applauded the move, emphasizing the need for the ISA to commit to utilizing only modern, animal-free technology for future explorations of the final frontier.
The ISA’s past endeavors in space exploration have been marred by the exploitation of animals, including a 2013 incident where a monkey was crudely strapped into a restraint device and launched into orbit. Monkeys, rodents, turtles, and worms have all been subjected to space missions by the agency. PETA’s persistent campaigns against such practices have previously influenced NASA and the European Space Agency to discontinue space experiments involving monkeys. These agencies acknowledged that the results from such experiments were not pertinent to human astronauts.
PETA, guided by its motto that “animals are not ours to experiment on,” opposes speciesism—a human-supremacist worldview. While commending the ISA’s recent shift towards humane practices, PETA remains vigilant and vows to monitor the agency until it eliminates the use of animals in its space exploration. The advocacy group continues to push for the adoption of modern, cruelty-free technology in the quest to unravel the mysteries of outer space.
