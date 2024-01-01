Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
In 2023, Israel witnessed a historic surge in the importation of live animals, with a staggering 750,000 calves and lambs making their way into the country. This unsettling revelation comes from a report by Israel Against Live Shipments NGO, shedding light on a concerning trend that places Israel as the third-highest importer of live animals in recorded history.
The report, exclusively released to The Jerusalem Post, indicates a decline in imports compared to the record-breaking years of 2022 and 2021. Nevertheless, the figures still surpass those from 2014 to 2020, showcasing a notable 220% increase over the period. While neighboring countries like Jordan are discontinuing the practice of live animal shipments for slaughter, Israel persists in importing animals on a massive scale.
Yaron Lapidot, an advocate for Animal rights and the Freedom For Animals campaign initiated by Israel Against Live Shipments, expressed dismay at the relentless nature of this industry. “No disaster, no war stops this cruel death industry,” he remarked.
The animals, primarily calves and lambs, endure intense sea voyages from Europe and Australia on overcrowded ships, often facing insufficient food and water. This not only poses threats to the animals’ health but also raises concerns about environmental Pollution, impacting public health. Disturbingly, there have been documented cases of live animal carcasses being discarded onto Israeli shores, exhibiting signs of poor health and contamination.
The report identifies Portugal, Romania, Hungary, Lithuania, France, Serbia, and Australia as sources of these live shipments. However, 2023 saw a new addition – animals arriving from Ireland, a development that raises questions about the transport conditions from this previously unknown source.
A study conducted by Human Behaviour Change for Animals, with Support from Israel Against Live Shipments, questions the economic and ecological viability of live animal transport. It reveals that importing frozen or chilled meat from countries like Portugal is not only less polluting but also more economically viable compared to the importation of live animals. Additionally, the report highlights a concerning global trend where developed countries are exporting live animals to developing nations, even as meat consumption in developed nations decreases.
In response to these alarming developments, Israel Against Live Shipments has collaborated with partners on legislative initiatives aimed at reducing and ultimately phasing out the importation of live animals, particularly lambs.
Not Your Sweatshirt By Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection
Related Content:
- UK Bans Live Animal Export
- Inside the Live Animal Export Industry and Why it Needs to End Now!
- New Zealand to Ban Live Animal Sea Exports by April 2023
- New Documentary Exposes Cruel Live Animals Exports in Brazil
- New Records Illuminate the Dark Corners of EU Animal Trade
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade over and over again.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments