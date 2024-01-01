Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

In 2023, Israel witnessed a historic surge in the importation of live animals, with a staggering 750,000 calves and lambs making their way into the country. This unsettling revelation comes from a report by Israel Against Live Shipments NGO, shedding light on a concerning trend that places Israel as the third-highest importer of live animals in recorded history.

The report, exclusively released to The Jerusalem Post, indicates a decline in imports compared to the record-breaking years of 2022 and 2021. Nevertheless, the figures still surpass those from 2014 to 2020, showcasing a notable 220% increase over the period. While neighboring countries like Jordan are discontinuing the practice of live animal shipments for slaughter, Israel persists in importing animals on a massive scale.

Yaron Lapidot, an advocate for Animal rights and the Freedom For Animals campaign initiated by Israel Against Live Shipments, expressed dismay at the relentless nature of this industry. “No disaster, no war stops this cruel death industry,” he remarked.

The animals, primarily calves and lambs, endure intense sea voyages from Europe and Australia on overcrowded ships, often facing insufficient food and water. This not only poses threats to the animals’ health but also raises concerns about environmental Pollution, impacting public health. Disturbingly, there have been documented cases of live animal carcasses being discarded onto Israeli shores, exhibiting signs of poor health and contamination.

The report identifies Portugal, Romania, Hungary, Lithuania, France, Serbia, and Australia as sources of these live shipments. However, 2023 saw a new addition – animals arriving from Ireland, a development that raises questions about the transport conditions from this previously unknown source.

A study conducted by Human Behaviour Change for Animals, with Support from Israel Against Live Shipments, questions the economic and ecological viability of live animal transport. It reveals that importing frozen or chilled meat from countries like Portugal is not only less polluting but also more economically viable compared to the importation of live animals. Additionally, the report highlights a concerning global trend where developed countries are exporting live animals to developing nations, even as meat consumption in developed nations decreases.

In response to these alarming developments, Israel Against Live Shipments has collaborated with partners on legislative initiatives aimed at reducing and ultimately phasing out the importation of live animals, particularly lambs.

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: