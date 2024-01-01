Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

An adorable laundry thief has been melting hearts on the popular social media app, TikTok. Named Zuri, the laundry thief is a cocker spaniel with a penchant for socks! A video posted to the TikTok account @zuri.the.cocker shows the pup in action.

The adorable black dog can be seen holding a variety of socks in her mouth as a montage shows several times that the laundry thief struck. A caption accompanying the video reads, “Guess who’s guilty”.

Despite her obvious guilt, TikTok viewers couldn’t be mad at Zuri, the laundry thief. Instead, they loved the sweet dog and her puppy eyes. Currently, the video has over 427,000 likes on TikTok.

