Seven-year-old Koa spent most of his life in an animal testing lab. There, the Beagle was subjected to painful toxicity tests. At the lab, Koa and other dogs like him were kept in tiny kennels and denied love and a normal dog life. His small kennel did not even have windows so he could see the outside. Beagles like Koa are commonly used for animal testing due to their compact size and sweet temperaments.

Despite this, Koa remained a sweet and loving dog. Eventually, the Beagle Freedom Project rescued him from the lab. Koa journeyed from Arkansas to his new home with a foster family in Texas. There, Koa got to experience many things for the first time. However, one of the most heartwarming is the first time the Beagle got a bed of his very own.

The Beagle Freedom Project’s Instagram page posted a video of the sweet moment. A caption that accompanies the video reads, “Watch as Koa, a recently liberated laboratory testing survivor beagle, experiences a soft dog bed for the first time in his 6 years of life. We love you so much, Koa”.

In the video, the Beagle is seen standing on a gray dog bed. He circles and paws at it, apparently unsure of what this new object is. But eventually, Koa figures it out and settles into his comfy new bed!

Animal testing victims like Koa often need extra love and help to settle into a new home. Sadly, they are typically deprived of most normal aspects of dog life while in labs. This means that many things luckier dogs take for granted are foreign to them. However, with love and patience, they will learn what it truly means to be a dog.

The video of Koa racked up likes on social media. Currently, over 5,000 people have liked the video of the Beagle getting his first bed.

