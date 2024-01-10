Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Invoxia has introduced the Minitailz Smart Pet Tracker, a cutting-edge AI wearable designed exclusively for dogs and cats. This all-in-one GPS tracker and wellness device for pets not only ensures their safety but also monitors their health with unprecedented accuracy.

The Minitailz goes beyond the capabilities of traditional pet trackers by incorporating features that measure respiratory rate and heart vitals. This device can alert pet owners about potential health issues, thanks to its ability to detect anomalies in pet behavior. It distinguishes between various activities like walking, running, scratching, eating, drinking, barking, and resting, providing a comprehensive understanding of your pet’s well-being.

Boasting an impressive 97 to 99 percent accuracy in collecting heart health information, the Minitailz can even detect atrial fibrillation in pets. The accompanying app offers detailed health reports, empowering pet owners to stay informed about their furry companions’ vital signs and overall health status.

Equipped with a built-in SIM and GPS technology, the Minitailz allows pet owners to track their furry friends’ daily activities or quickly locate them if they go missing. The device also features geofencing capabilities, sending instant alerts to pet owners if their pets venture beyond the set boundaries, providing an extra layer of security.

The dog version of the Minitailz is currently available for purchase on the Invoxia website, while the cat model is set to launch in March 2024. Both versions are priced at $99, with an additional subscription fee starting at $8.30 per month, providing pet owners with affordable access to cutting-edge technology.

