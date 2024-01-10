Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Invoxia has introduced the Minitailz Smart Pet Tracker, a cutting-edge AI wearable designed exclusively for dogs and cats. This all-in-one GPS tracker and wellness device for pets not only ensures their safety but also monitors their health with unprecedented accuracy.
The Minitailz goes beyond the capabilities of traditional pet trackers by incorporating features that measure respiratory rate and heart vitals. This device can alert pet owners about potential health issues, thanks to its ability to detect anomalies in pet behavior. It distinguishes between various activities like walking, running, scratching, eating, drinking, barking, and resting, providing a comprehensive understanding of your pet’s well-being.
Boasting an impressive 97 to 99 percent accuracy in collecting heart health information, the Minitailz can even detect atrial fibrillation in pets. The accompanying app offers detailed health reports, empowering pet owners to stay informed about their furry companions’ vital signs and overall health status.
Equipped with a built-in SIM and GPS technology, the Minitailz allows pet owners to track their furry friends’ daily activities or quickly locate them if they go missing. The device also features geofencing capabilities, sending instant alerts to pet owners if their pets venture beyond the set boundaries, providing an extra layer of security.
The dog version of the Minitailz is currently available for purchase on the Invoxia website, while the cat model is set to launch in March 2024. Both versions are priced at $99, with an additional subscription fee starting at $8.30 per month, providing pet owners with affordable access to cutting-edge technology.
Animals Are My Favorite People by Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection
Related Content:
- Animals’ Relationships with Technology is Being Studied
- Satellite Technology and AI Revolutionize Cattle and Buffalo Tracking in Australia
- AI Technology Helps Users Identify Whales
- New AI Technology Eliminates Need For Aquatic Animal Testing!
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade over and over again.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments