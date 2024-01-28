Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Scientists from the U.K. and the U.S. have unveiled a groundbreaking technology that allows us to perceive the world through the eyes of animals with unprecedented accuracy. The new system combines novel hardware and software to capture and reproduce the colors seen by animals, providing a dynamic and versatile approach to understanding their unique visual perspectives.

Source: The Independent/YouTube

Traditional methods of representing animal color vision have relied on false color imagery, which, while reliable, has limitations such as working only with still images and specific lighting conditions. The team of researchers, led by Daniel Hanley from George Mason University and Vera Vasas from Queen Mary University of London, aims to overcome these challenges with their innovative approach.

The technology involves splitting light between two cameras—one sensitive to ultraviolet light and the other to visible light. A beam splitter, a piece of optical glass, is employed to reflect UV light while allowing visible light to pass through. This setup enables the simultaneous capture of light from four distinct wavelength regions: ultraviolet, blue, green, and red.

The obtained data from the cameras is then processed by software that transforms it into “perceptual units” corresponding to an animal’s known photoreceptor sensitivity. This breakthrough allows the creation of both still images and precise moving videos that accurately represent the colors perceived by nonhuman animals.

In a paper published in PLOS Biology, the researchers tested their system on honeybees and UV-sensitive birds, achieving an impressive accuracy ranging from 92% to 99% depending on environmental conditions. The results indicate the potential scientific value of the technology, opening new possibilities for research and observation.

The team envisions applying their novel technology to enhance future nature documentaries. With funding from the National Geographic Society and collaboration with award-winning nature photographer and filmmaker Neil Losin, they are set to explore the vast potential of their system in capturing the natural world’s vibrant colors.

Animals Are My Favorite People by Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: