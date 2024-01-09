Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Indonesian police have successfully intercepted a truck carrying more than 200 dogs bound for the slaughterhouse. The incident occurred late on Saturday night in Semarang city on the island of Java, where the imperiled dogs were discovered in the bed of the truck with their legs and mouths bound.
The authorities promptly detained the vehicle and arrested five truck crew members, who now face charges under animal welfare regulations and could potentially be sentenced to five years in prison.
Local police chief Irwan Anwar informed reporters that the police had received information about the illegal transport of dogs for the past month. However, it was only on that Saturday night that they were able to thwart the transport of 226 dogs. Indonesia is among the few countries that still permit the sale of dog and cat meat, but a growing campaign against this practice has gained momentum. Some cities, including Semarang, have imposed local bans on the trade in recent years.
According to the preliminary investigation, the dogs were en route to the neighboring city of Surakarta, where they would have been slaughtered for their meat, intended for consumption in western Java.
Animal welfare activists had reported the trade in dog meat to the police in December, but they had lost track of the operation. Christian Yosua Pale of Animals Hope Shelter Indonesia, who has been advocating for a nationwide ban on dog and cat meat, expressed his concern. “Dogs, along with cats, are not livestock, so they must not be made for human consumption.”
This interception follows a broader trend in Indonesia where efforts to end the sale of dog and cat meat have been gaining ground. Last year, a notorious animal market in Sulawesi ceased the sale of dog and cat meat after sustained pressure from activists who aimed to stop the trade and its brutal methods of slaughter.
