Life Hacker writer Amanda Blum found herself in a pickle when her newly adopted Doberman, Blueberry, began embarking on unsanctioned neighborhood walks. Despite the reassurance of a six-foot fence surrounding her yard, Blueberry’s escapes persisted, prompting Amanda to turn to smart technology for a solution.

In her recent article, Amanda shared her experience with the array of smart pet management tools available. The primary tool in her arsenal was wireless security cameras, strategically positioned around her yard to trace Blueberry’s elusive escape routes. Through meticulous deduction and camera repositioning, Amanda successfully identified the canine Houdini’s preferred path over the fence within a day.

To address the immediate issue, Amanda ingeniously employed the If This Then That (IFTTT) platform, setting up a routine that flashed the lights in her house each time the security cameras detected motion. This real-time alert system served as a temporary solution, allowing Amanda to promptly call Blueberry back in during her escapades.

Acknowledging the need for a more permanent fix, Amanda opted for a do-it-yourself solution involving a vibration sensor from Aqara and a smart siren enclosed in Tupperware atop the fence. Integrated through IFTTT, this setup unleashed a quick and loud alarm whenever Blueberry attempted her great escapes, serving as an effective behavior correction measure. The automation was intelligently designed to operate only between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. to avoid disturbing neighbors during nighttime hours.

Despite the success of her creative technological interventions, Amanda highlighted the potential of dedicated smart pet trackers for foolproof pet monitoring. She recognized the merits of purpose-built trackers, which offer reliable notifications when pets venture beyond preset boundaries, providing a consistent means of keeping tabs on furry friends.

