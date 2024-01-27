Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

We all wonder what our animal companions get up to while we are gone. However, sometimes we are not prepared for the truth. This was the case with one naughty pup caught in a compromising situation by a home security system.

The video begins with a standard view of the home, with no dog in sight. However, the text overlay reads, “POV: You want to see what my dog is doing when you’re not at home. Then…”. Slowly the camera pans around the room, looking for the canine. Quickly, the naughty pup is spotted standing on top of a table! They are unperturbed at being caught and continue to stand happily on the table.

The naughty pup is not alone in seeking out tabletop time while their humans are out. There are several reasons why a dog may jump on the table or counters when left alone. First of all, they may be looking for leftover food. One comment on the TikTok video shared another reason why dogs may seek out high spaces when left alone. The comment reads, “Our dog trainer told us, that they do it to be safe on the highest place in the house/apartment because they need to protect themself”. Whatever the reason, viewers found the naughty pup hilarious. The video has accumulated over 19,000 likes since being posted on January 15th.

