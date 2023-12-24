Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
A neglected cat was found in a dumpster after being abandoned in Beaver County, PA. Discovered near a dollar store, the cat is a male estimated to be between two and three years old.
The neglected cat was discovered in a carrier with empty food and water bowls nearby. This points to the cat having been neglected for quite some time. He was far too small for the carrier and was found covered in his own excrement.
Although the cat is still recovering from his ordeal, he will eventually be placed for adoption. However, first, he will need to receive medical attention to address the neglect that he faced.
Viewers of the Beaver County Humane Society post were heartbroken. They hope that the neglected cat will soon recover from his ordeal and find the loving home that he deserves.
We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to adopt instead of shop. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!
Best Things In Life Are Rescued Tee By Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection
Related Content:
- What Is Cat Math? Watch This Hilarious Video Explanation
- Stray Cat Enjoying Snow Melts Hearts Online
- Hiking Cat Named Casper Loves Adventures
- Amputee Adopts Three-Legged Cat
- Hysterical Video Shows Cat’s Amazing Moves While Wrestling Dog
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade over and over again.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments