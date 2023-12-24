Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

A neglected cat was found in a dumpster after being abandoned in Beaver County, PA. Discovered near a dollar store, the cat is a male estimated to be between two and three years old.

The neglected cat was discovered in a carrier with empty food and water bowls nearby. This points to the cat having been neglected for quite some time. He was far too small for the carrier and was found covered in his own excrement.

Although the cat is still recovering from his ordeal, he will eventually be placed for adoption. However, first, he will need to receive medical attention to address the neglect that he faced.

Viewers of the Beaver County Humane Society post were heartbroken. They hope that the neglected cat will soon recover from his ordeal and find the loving home that he deserves.

