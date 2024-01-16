Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

The sweet friendship between an orphaned baby monkey and a kitten is melting hearts on social media. The duo lives at the animal sanctuary Twala Trust in Zimbabwe.

When a baby vervet monkey named William’s mother was killed, he was deeply traumatized. However, after being brought to Twala Trust, the orphaned baby monkey found an unlikely source of comfort in a kitten named Marble.

Marble also lost her mother. When William arrived at the sanctuary underweight and scared, she seemed to instinctively know what he needed. Immediately, she took William under her wing and a friendship blossomed between the two. They can now often be found cuddling and playing together.

Although the friendship between the orphaned baby monkey and kitten is adorable, the ultimate goal is to release William back into the wild and find Marble a loving forever home. William has made other monkey friends, and videos on the sanctuary’s Instagram page show him playing with other young monkeys as Marble watches on.

Viewers loved the adorable video, which has been liked more than 781,000 times on Instagram.

