Chooch is an American Bulldog with a sweet personality. However, his appearance sometimes frightens people. American Bulldogs are often stereotyped as mean or aggressive due to a complicated history and widespread breed bans. This made the moment one friendly stranger decided to give Chooch a chance and came to say hi extra special for the pup. The experience was shared in a TikTok video posted to the account @eddienchooch215.

In the video, Chooch can be seen walking down the street with his human. A kind person stoops to pet the overjoyed dog. His tail wags the whole time he is receiving pats and scratches from the friendly stranger. Text overlay on the video reads “Pov: Your dog is so used to people crossing the street to avoid him, so when someone says hi to him it makes his day.” Indeed, the American Bulldog does look overjoyed by the attention. A caption that accompanies the video says, “He was so happy”.

People were overjoyed to see how happy the small interaction made Chooch. The video has received over 285,000 likes on TikTok. Additionally, several people have said that if they saw Chooch, they would be more than happy to stop and say hi.

We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to adopt instead of shop. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!

