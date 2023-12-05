Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Chooch is an American Bulldog with a sweet personality. However, his appearance sometimes frightens people. American Bulldogs are often stereotyped as mean or aggressive due to a complicated history and widespread breed bans. This made the moment one friendly stranger decided to give Chooch a chance and came to say hi extra special for the pup. The experience was shared in a TikTok video posted to the account @eddienchooch215.
In the video, Chooch can be seen walking down the street with his human. A kind person stoops to pet the overjoyed dog. His tail wags the whole time he is receiving pats and scratches from the friendly stranger. Text overlay on the video reads “Pov: Your dog is so used to people crossing the street to avoid him, so when someone says hi to him it makes his day.” Indeed, the American Bulldog does look overjoyed by the attention. A caption that accompanies the video says, “He was so happy”.
People were overjoyed to see how happy the small interaction made Chooch. The video has received over 285,000 likes on TikTok. Additionally, several people have said that if they saw Chooch, they would be more than happy to stop and say hi.
