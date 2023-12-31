Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

A former animal rescue worker Michelline Joy Toulouse, 36, was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday. This judgment comes after authorities discovered 63 cats living in deplorable conditions in her abandoned home, resulting in the deaths of nine of them.

The shocking revelation came to light in May of 2021 when neighbors reported an unbearable smell emanating from Toulouse’s residence on Northwest 94th Avenue in Broward County, Florida. The ensuing investigation uncovered a horrific scene, as the cats were found in a “toxic and hazardous living environment,” without necessary food and water and with exposure to feces and urine in a home lacking proper ventilation.

During the court proceedings on Wednesday, Toulouse’s defense called upon her family members as character witnesses. Toulouse’s aunt, in particular, shed light on her niece’s troubled upbringing, marked by parental abuse and her withdrawal from school at the age of 15. The aunt asserted that Toulouse lacked the necessary tools to address her mental health, leading to a downward spiral into alcoholism and depression.

The judge, while sympathetic to Toulouse’s troubled history, handed down a three-year prison sentence coupled with 10 years of mental health probation. The sentence also included a list of special conditions, such as no contact with the animal rescue group Saving Sage, a prohibition on possessing any animals for the duration of her probation, and a requirement for 500 hours of community service.

Toulouse had previously worked with several animal rescue organizations, including Saving Sage. In 2021, the owner of Saving Sage disclosed that Toulouse had volunteered there for nearly a year but was terminated after being arrested for alleged theft from the organization.

In addition to the legal repercussions, the judge ordered restitution to Saving Sage, the amount of which is yet to be determined.

