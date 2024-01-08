Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
One abandoned dog, named Cheese, finally has a forever home thanks to the kind actions of one road-tripping family. Cheese is estimated to be around four years old. He was found by the side of the road in Kansas. Un-microchipped and left alone, it is unclear how Cheese ended up alone. However, the mixed breed is likely yet another abandoned dog.
Although Cheese’s story could have had a much sadder ending, the actions of a kind family from Virginia forever altered the pup’s life. After finding the abandoned dog by the side of a highway near Wichita, the family spent more than an hour coaxing the dog into the car so they could help him. Cheese was then transported to Wichita Animal Services, and from there to the Kansas Humane Society. Sadly, it was discovered that Cheese had been exposed to Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease. Although the dog was ultimately okay, he was not able to be adopted at that time.
However, the family fell so in love with Cheese that they could not bear to leave the dog behind. They placed a hold on Cheese and returned home. Once the dog was cleared for adoption and neutered, they returned from Virginia to Kansas to take him home. Now, Cheese has a loving forever home with his kind rescuers.
