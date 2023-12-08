Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

On December 7, the European Commission unveiled a groundbreaking legislative initiative aimed at bolstering animal welfare standards for cats and dogs across the European Union (EU). The proposed measures address long-standing loopholes, introducing minimum common welfare standards for the breeding and keeping of pet animals. The comprehensive package not only emphasizes the prohibition of painful practices like ear cropping but also focuses on improving traceability and tackling issues associated with online sales and imports from non-EU countries.

The key measures include:

1. Minimum Welfare Standards

The EU executive’s proposal seeks to establish, for the first time, uniform welfare standards for pet animals, eliminating the existing legislative gap. Despite existing provisions for the protection of dogs and cats bred for scientific purposes or non-commercial transport, there has been a lack of a dedicated framework for the welfare of pets.

2. Traceability Improvement

The new rules prioritize enhancing the traceability of dogs and cats, particularly in online sales and adoption processes. The proposed regulations mandate mandatory identification through electronically-readable transponders for all pets before being placed on the market. This measure aims to deter fraud and facilitate better control of animal welfare conditions.

3. Ban on Painful Practices

The EU-wide ban on painful practices like ear cropping and tail docking is a significant aspect of the proposal. While such practices are still allowed in some member states, the Commission aims to establish a uniform ban, emphasizing the importance of a level playing field for operators across the Union.

4. Online Sales Regulation

With a growing trend of online sales of pets, the proposal addresses the need for regulation in this domain. Approximately 60% of dog and cat owners purchase their pets online. The traceability system proposed will align with the Digital Service Act, ensuring proper registration and information dissemination to consumers using online platforms.

5. Protection against Non-EU Imports

The Commission recognizes the need to address illegal trade from outside the EU, focusing on countries such as Serbia, Belarus, Russia, and Turkey. Fraudulent activities detected include fake health certificates and pet passports. The proposal aims to set up a list of approved countries and establishments to ensure compliance with EU rules and conditions for pet imports.

The Commission stresses that these measures are not only crucial for the well-being of pets but also essential for protecting public health. The lack of traceability and inadequate vaccination pose risks for the transmission of zoonoses, such as rabies, and can lead to serious public health concerns.

The proposed legislative initiative represents a significant step towards creating a comprehensive framework for the welfare of cats and dogs across the EU. By addressing issues related to traceability, painful practices, online sales, and non-EU imports, the Commission aims to ensure the well-being of pets and protect both animal and human health.

