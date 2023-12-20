Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

The Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand (WFFT) has successfully rescued twelve tigers and three leopards from an undisclosed tiger farm in northern Thailand. This rescue marks the first phase of the largest tiger rescue operation ever undertaken by a non-governmental organization in Thailand. The mission, initiated on 16th December, aimed to combat illegal wildlife trading and provide urgent medical care to captive big cats living in deplorable conditions.

With an estimated 1,700 tigers in captivity, Thailand is grappling with the challenges posed by the captive tiger industry. Many tigers are bred on so-called “tiger farms” for unethical purposes, including selling cubs to zoos and exotic pet owners or harvesting body parts for traditional Chinese medicine. Thailand’s geographical position has contributed to illegal transfers of captive tigers across borders, making it a hotspot for illegal wildlife traders.

Government officials, accompanied by veterinary teams and wildlife experts from WFFT, raided the undisclosed tiger farm following legal action against alleged illegal wildlife trading. The initial phase involved the rescue of fifteen animals, prioritizing those in need of urgent medical attention. The rescue operation was challenging, with elderly tigers and ill leopards sedated, given health checks, and carefully transported into specialized cages for relocation.

Among the rescued animals was Salamas, a twenty-year-old emaciated tiger. Due to her fragile condition, rescuers chose not to sedate her, opting instead to coax her into a transport cage with food. The rescue team, fearing she might be too weak to walk, spent hours encouraging Salamas, who eventually found the strength to enter the cage. Despite her alarming physical state, rescuers are optimistic about her recovery.

Other notable rescues include a timid female tiger referred to as “A-1” and a twenty-year-old male tiger named Rambo, who suffers from breathing difficulties. These animals, having spent their lives in small, concrete enclosures, are now destined for a sanctuary where they will experience natural habitats for the first time.

The rescued tigers and leopards will find a forever home at WFFT’s Tiger Rescue Centre, located in Phetchaburi. The sanctuary, covering seventeen acres of near-natural habitat, allows the animals to roam freely, socialize, and even swim in the lake. WFFT, which previously rescued tigers from a closed-down zoo during the pandemic, has expanded its facilities to accommodate the latest arrivals, emphasizing the importance of providing a suitable environment for the animals’ rehabilitation.

The undisclosed tiger farm, embroiled in legal disputes with government wildlife officials for years, was suspected of being a hub for illegal wildlife trafficking. Located in northern Thailand, near the border of Lao PDR, the facility faced multiple government visits, with evidence of wildlife trafficking discovered in previous inspections. Reports indicate the facility held 46 tigers and cubs in 2021, and its closure is imminent.

Edwin Wiek, founder and director of WFFT said, “After months of planning the biggest tiger rescue by an NGO in Thailand’s history, we are thrilled to now finally give these magnificent animals a new life at WFFT’s Tiger Rescue Centre. Sadly, they will never be able to return to the wild, but we can offer them the next best thing: a safe, sanctuary home where they can roam forested land, socialize with other tigers, and even swim in the lake. We are grateful to the Thai government’s Department of National Parks and Wildlife (DNP) for taking action against the illegal wildlife trade and for collaborating with WFFT to help give these tigers the second chance that they deserve.”

