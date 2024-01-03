Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Two kittens named Ruby and Opal have melted hearts on TikTok after a video of the kitten duo enjoying their new shelter space went viral on social media. The video was shared on Pepper Pals Cat Rescue’s TikTok account.
In the video, the kitten duo can be seen excitedly leaping through an opening that connects the two parts of their kennel. One half has a litter box, while the other side has a cozy bed. The kittens chase each other back and forth, looking very excited.
The text overlay on the video reads, “Ruby and Opal are very excited about their cage upgrade”. In their excitement, the kitten duo did cause a small mess. A caption that accompanies the video reads, “They’ve already appalled their food and water everywhere.” However, viewers still loved the pair. The video racked up over 215,000 likes on TikTok.
