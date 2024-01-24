Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

One cranky Chihuahua is cracking up viewers with her relatable expression after being woken up from a nap. The funny pup lives in Bergen, Norway with her human. Recently, a video showing her reaction to being awakened from her sleep to go on a walk has gone viral.

Posted to the account @lykkethechihuahua, the video shows the cranky Chihuahua staring at the camera with a disgruntled expression as she is dressed to go outside. Named Lykke, the pup looks less than thrilled.

Text on the video reads, “When you were napping but now you’re getting put in a harness and jacket.” The clip is also paired with a viral TikTok sound in which a woman’s voice is heard saying, “You know what? I am trying to stay positive, but this b**** is getting on my nerves.”

According to the pup’s human, Lykke is a deep sleeper who hates to be woken up. However, she needed to go for a walk before her humans left for work. So, the cranky Chihuahua had no choice but to comply. Lykke’s person did share that once she is outside, the small dog does enjoy herself.

Viewers loved the video, with many relating to Lykke’s actions. People shared that their own dogs also have similar reactions to going out in the cold. Currently, the video has over 51,000 likes.

We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to only adopt instead of shopping. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!

Best Things In Life Are Rescued by Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: