In response to a pressing shortage of veterinarians in Colorado, state Rep. Karen McCormick, a former veterinarian herself, is spearheading a comprehensive package of bills aimed at addressing the growing crisis. With approximately 3,800 veterinarians in the state serving 2.5 million dogs and cats, alongside other animals like horses and farm animals, the strain on veterinary practices has reached a critical point.

McCormick’s proposed legislation seeks to tackle the issue from multiple angles, recognizing the urgent need to bolster the veterinary workforce in the state. A recent survey conducted by Colorado State University’s Animal-Human Policy Center revealed that 70% of Colorado veterinarians are turning away animals weekly due to the overwhelming demand for their services.

The first of McCormick’s bills aims to harness the potential of telehealth in veterinary medicine. By providing clear guidelines on when and how telehealth can be utilized, the legislation intends to make veterinary care more accessible and efficient. The current requirement for vets to physically see animals before offering virtual care, set by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, poses a barrier that McCormick seeks to address.

Recognizing the importance of vet techs in the veterinary workforce, another bill in the package aims to expand their role. McCormick emphasizes that the field is losing veterinary technicians at an alarming rate of seven years on average due to underutilization of their skills and inadequate compensation. By empowering and advancing the careers of vet techs, the proposed legislation aims to enhance the overall efficiency of veterinary practices.

Furthermore, McCormick’s legislative agenda includes a bill to provide income tax credits to veterinarians who commit to serving in rural areas. While the federal government has offered student loan forgiveness to incentivize veterinary practice in underserved regions, many veterinarians fail to stay in these areas over the long term. McCormick’s bill seeks to encourage more veterinarians to establish roots in rural communities, addressing the shortage in these critical areas.

Veterinarian Dr. Nancy Bureau from Left Hand Animal Hospital in Niwot expresses enthusiasm for the proposed bills, deeming them long overdue and foreseeing positive outcomes in terms of improved access and reduced costs. According to Dr. Bureau, the utilization of skilled veterinary technicians and the provision of incentives for veterinarians to practice in rural areas are essential steps toward creating a sustainable and thriving veterinary healthcare system in Colorado.

As the profession grapples with the challenges posed by an imbalanced supply and demand, Rep. Karen McCormick’s proactive legislative efforts are poised to make a significant impact in revitalizing the veterinary landscape in Colorado, ensuring better care for animals and bolstering the critical role veterinarians play in safeguarding public health and safety.

