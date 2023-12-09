Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

A Colombian cat is going viral on TikTok thanks to a video posted by @yanineraso. The famous feline is a school cat who has made himself at home at the Institución Educativa San Bernardo in Quindio, Colombia. His name is Mono.

In the video, the Colombian cat happily naps on the classroom desks while his fellow students study. At another point, he entertains himself by playing with some classroom supplies. He appears to love the kids and basks in their attention. According to Newsweek, the students adore him as well! They even would get worried when Mono wasn’t at school when class began.

At the end of the video, Mono attends a graduation ceremony with the rest of his class. A teacher carries him to the podium, dressed in a gown and mortar board! Mono received a diploma at his graduation ceremony. TikTok users are big fans of the Colombian cat, liking his graduation video more than 393,000 times.

We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to adopt instead of shop. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!

Best Things In Life Are Rescued by Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: