Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Rachael McIntosh and her adventurous Sheepadoodle, Clover, took to the frozen rink for an unforgettable performance that left viewers chuckling.
The viral video, posted on the @air_canada TikTok account, showcased Clover’s initial confidence on the ice, with the four-legged companion walking gracefully. However, the amusement began when the fluffy Sheepadoodle encountered the slippery nature of the frozen surface. Undeterred, Clover turned the challenge into an impromptu ice-skating routine, charming viewers with her unexpected grace and comedic slips.
Describing the Sheepadoodle breed as a delightful combination of a poodle and an Old English sheepdog, experts from Rover.com noted that Clover embodied the best traits of both worlds – the energy and friendliness of the sheepdog and the intelligence and elegance of the poodle.
@air_canada
I was today years old when I learned my dog was Irish ☘️ #jig #irish #skate #funnydog
Rachael McIntosh, Clover’s owner, praised her furry friend in the TikTok comments, stating, “She’s a natural.” Whether intentional or not, Clover’s amusing performance garnered widespread attention, earning more than 7.2 million views, over 1 million likes, and 3,100 comments in just two days.
We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to adopt instead of shop. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!
Best Things In Life Are Rescued by Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection
Related Content:
- How Vegan Olympic Ice Skater Meagan Duhamel Fuels For Training
- OMG! This is What it Looks Like to Walk on Crystal Clear Ice (VIDEO)
- “Morning Person” Husky Ready to Start the Day in Cute Video
- Adorable Golden Retriever Puppy Captivated By Own Reflection [Video]
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade over and over again.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments