Rachael McIntosh and her adventurous Sheepadoodle, Clover, took to the frozen rink for an unforgettable performance that left viewers chuckling.

The viral video, posted on the @air_canada TikTok account, showcased Clover’s initial confidence on the ice, with the four-legged companion walking gracefully. However, the amusement began when the fluffy Sheepadoodle encountered the slippery nature of the frozen surface. Undeterred, Clover turned the challenge into an impromptu ice-skating routine, charming viewers with her unexpected grace and comedic slips.

Describing the Sheepadoodle breed as a delightful combination of a poodle and an Old English sheepdog, experts from Rover.com noted that Clover embodied the best traits of both worlds – the energy and friendliness of the sheepdog and the intelligence and elegance of the poodle.

Rachael McIntosh, Clover’s owner, praised her furry friend in the TikTok comments, stating, “She’s a natural.” Whether intentional or not, Clover’s amusing performance garnered widespread attention, earning more than 7.2 million views, over 1 million likes, and 3,100 comments in just two days.

