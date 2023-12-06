Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
One clever cat gave his humans quite a laugh when he proved that he knew how to ring the doorbell when he wanted to be let inside. Despite never being taught, the smart feline knows that ringing the doorbell will alert his humans that it is time to let him in. Multiple videos show that this is not just a fluke. The clever cat does it regularly!
The first video shows the cat outside at night. Apparently captured through a doorbell camera, the cat can be seen leaping onto a nearby table to reach the bell.
A follow-up video shows the cat doing the same thing again. However, this time the cat can be seen ringing the doorbell during daylight hours.
Viewers were awed by the clever cat and his actions. “Such a smart baby,” commented one viewer. Another said, “He’s so polite how he rings it once, meows, then sits and waits.” The first video has racked up over 718,000 likes on TikTok. The second received over 6,500.
