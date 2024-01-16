Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Chile has officially banned cosmetic animal testing, along with the manufacturing, import, and marketing of cosmetics tested on animals from other parts of the world. The unanimous decision was made by the full Senate session, chaired by Juan Antonio Coloma, on December 20, marking a significant victory for animal rights advocates and organizations.

The successful campaign leading to this historic decision was a collaborative effort between Humane Society International (HSI) and ONG Te Protejo, spanning multiple years. The bill received widespread Support from the Animal-Free Safety Assessment Collaboration, a global initiative that unites both corporate and non-profit leaders. Among the supporters were prominent names such as Lush, Unilever, Avon, L’Oreal, Procter & Gamble, the Chilean cosmetics industry association Camera Cosmetica, and other cosmetic and chemical manufacturers.

Daniela Benavides Sanchez, Humane Society International country director for Chile, expressed gratitude saying, “Thanks to the passion and determination of animal-loving consumers, progressive beauty brands, and politicians across the globe who share our desire for a cruelty-free world, animal testing for cosmetics has been banned in 45 countries. HSI and our partners have been instrumental in securing many of these bans, including in Brazil, Mexico, Canada, India, South Korea, and Australia. Today we are delighted to welcome Chile to this list of nations and commend Juan Antonio Coloma and members of the Senate for making the landmark legislation a reality.”

Senator Juan Luis Castro, president of the Health Commission, hailed the move as a historic step forward for animal protection. He expressed satisfaction that Chile is heading in the right direction, ensuring that cosmetics will never again be tested on animals within the country.

The impact of the campaign was further amplified by the launch of HSI’s stop-motion animated short film, #SaveRalph, which tells the heartbreaking story of a rabbit “tester.” The film, featuring a star-studded multinational and multilingual cast, gained widespread attention globally. It influenced legislative momentum and garnered Support from the National Cosmetics Industry Association, Camera Cosmetica, and the Institute of Public Health. Since its launch in 2021, #SaveRalph has gone viral with over 150 million social media views, more than 865 million tags on TikTok, and the generation of over 300,000 petition signatures in Chile.

