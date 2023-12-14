Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Colorado’s impending reintroduction of gray wolves, a voter-approved initiative set to take place in the coming weeks, has sparked controversy and legal action from representatives of the cattle industry. The Gunnison County Stockgrowers’ Association and Colorado Cattlemen’s Association have filed a lawsuit against state and federal agencies, alleging inadequate review and consideration of the potential consequences of releasing up to 50 wolves into the state over the next several years.

The lawsuit, filed on Monday, argues that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services failed to sufficiently review the environmental impact of the wolf reintroduction. Erin Karney, executive vice president of the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association, emphasized the need to address concerns raised during wolf management plan hearings and asserted that rushing the process could lead to unintended negative consequences for both the environment and local communities.

In addition to the lawsuit, the cattle industry representatives are seeking a temporary restraining order to halt the imminent release of the wolves, which are expected to be transported from Oregon in the coming weeks. This legal action underscores the deep divisions between urban and rural communities, with city dwellers supporting the reintroduction while rural residents, particularly those in the cattle industry, express reservations.

While the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services conducted an environmental review, the lawsuit alleges that it falls short of federal environmental law requirements and fails to grasp the full consequences of wolf reintroduction. The 10(j) rule, which permits the killing of wolves under specific circumstances, was part of the review but is contested by the cattle industry.

Andy Spann, president of the Gunnison County Stockgrowers Association and a fifth-generation rancher, emphasized the need for a comprehensive review to avoid unintended negative consequences on the natural environment, wildlife, and local communities. The legal dispute highlights the complex balance between Conservation efforts and the economic concerns of the cattle industry.

Data analysis by The Associated Press revealed that in 2022, gray wolves attacked domesticated animals hundreds of times across 10 states, including Colorado. While the impact on individual ranchers is significant, it represents only a minimal fraction of the industry as a whole, with the number of cattle affected amounting to 0.002% of herds in the affected states.

As the legal battle unfolds, the reintroduction of gray wolves in Colorado remains a contentious issue, bringing to the forefront the challenges of balancing wildlife Conservation with the economic interests of the cattle industry.

