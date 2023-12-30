Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
American Humane accomplished a remarkable reunion, bringing together retired military dog John and his former K-9 handler, U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Mike Alcala, in San Antonio, Texas. Separated for over two years, this inseparable pair will now spend the holidays together as John embarks on his well-deserved retirement in his forever home.
John, a 10-year-old German shepherd, served as an explosive detection dog at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii for an impressive eight years. His illustrious military career included protecting civilians, fellow service members, and high-profile VIPs, including American presidents, first ladies, and foreign dignitaries. Last week, a special retirement ceremony in Hawaii honored his years of dedicated service.
The emotional separation between John and SSgt. Alcala occurred in September 2021 when Alcala was reassigned to another base. However, their story took a heartwarming turn as SSgt. Alcala, upon learning about John’s retirement, reached out to American Humane for assistance in bringing his beloved canine companion home for adoption.
Dr. Robin Ganzert, President and CEO of American Humane, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to reunite the duo, stating, “American Humane is honored to help give this four-legged veteran the comfortable retirement he deserves after eight years of distinguished service to our country.”
SSgt. Mike Alcala conveyed his deep appreciation, saying, “It’s just been a blessing for us.” He had heard about American Humane through a friend and reached out for help. The organization not only transported John from Hawaii to San Antonio but also committed to covering all of John’s veterinary care for the rest of his life.
The emotional reunion on December 20 witnessed SSgt. Alcala and his wife, Brittany Alcala, introduced their 10-month-old daughter to John, marking the beginning of John’s new chapter as a cherished member of their family.
The initiative undertaken by American Humane highlights the challenges faced by military dogs upon retirement. Often, these heroic K-9s are separated from their handlers, leading to intricate challenges in the adoption process. American Humane steps in to streamline the complex process of international and national transport of retired K-9 veterans, alleviating the burden on handlers who are eager to adopt their former companions.
The organization covers travel costs and ensures the ongoing veterinary care of these retired K-9 heroes. Recognizing that, like humans, these veterans may retire with health complications requiring expensive medical care, American Humane’s commitment to covering all veterinary bills ensures that these loyal companions receive the comfortable and dignified retirements they deserve.
