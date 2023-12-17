Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

A soul dog, also known as a heart dog, is a pup who has a profound connection with and impact on a person’s life. While all dogs are special to their people, a soul dog forever changes their person’s existence. When one TikToker named Claire Stephan lost her soul dog, Reilly, she was nervous she would never be able to completely open her heart to another dog. However, eventually, she adopted a Golden Retriever puppy named Lily. After being adopted, Lily did something amazing that made Claire feel like Reilly was still watching over her.

A TikTok video shared by Claire shows Lily lying down in a patch of rose bushes. Lily consistently likes to nap in that specific spot. However, the rose bushes have a special significance. Claire planted them in memory of Reilly and spread some of her ashes there. That Lily loves to nap in that exact spot brings Claire comfort and makes her feel as though Reilly is still watching out for her.

