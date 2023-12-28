Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

While shelters and rescues worldwide are grappling with overcrowding, one Pennsylvania shelter has managed to clear the joint in time for Christmas!

This year, the Adams County SPCA in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania found new homes for 598 animals and reunited 125 stray critters with their humans according to a December 22nd Facebook post. The shelter is “beyond excited” by the accomplishment. It is the first time in 47 years that the shelter has been empty. Shelter staff called it “a true miracle”.

In early December, the Adams County SPCA was nearly full. Indeed, they said that “our kennels were almost filled.” However, by Friday, December 22nd, they had no dogs remaining at the shelter. One cat did arrive at the shelter as a stray that day.

The shelter has credited its hardworking staff and volunteers for the amazing empty facility. They could not only care for each animal but also help place each one in an amazing new home. They also thanked their community, who “stepped up once again!”

The shelter’s heartwarming Facebook post was met with a flurry of responses. Many people shared pictures of animals whom they had adopted from the Adams County SPCA enjoying Christmas in their new homes. Others congratulated the staff and thanked them for their hard work.

While shelter staff is incredibly excited by the turn of events, the Adams County SPCA will not remain empty for long. They are planning to pull animals from other crowded Pennsylvania shelters to relieve crowding and hopefully find homes for many more animals. However, in the meantime, the staff plans to “enjoy this accomplishment!”

