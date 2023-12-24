Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Alec Baldwin has voiced his concerns about the inclusion of live animals in the beloved Nativity scene at Radio City Music Hall. The acclaimed actor, known for his advocacy for Animal rights, recently penned a letter to James L. Dolan, the CEO of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corporation, expressing disappointment in the use of a live camel, sheep, and donkey during the production.
Baldwin’s letter, sent on behalf of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), highlighted his dismay at the realization that the iconic Radio City show incorporates not only dazzling human performances by the Rockettes but also live animals in the Nativity scene. According to Baldwin, these animals may experience fear, pain, and stress as they are forced to participate in the holiday display.
The actor also raised concerns about the alleged involvement of Dawn Animal Agency in providing animals for the Nativity scene, claiming that the agency has faced citations from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for violating federal laws. However, Radio City disputed this claim, asserting that Dawn Animal Agency is not associated with the production. Despite attempts by PIX11 News to obtain a comment from Dawn Animal Agency, there has been no immediate response.
Baldwin’s letter concluded with a plea for the phased elimination of animals from future entertainment performances, emphasizing that the Rockettes and other talented human performers are more than capable of delivering captivating shows without the involvement of live animals.
In a symbolic gesture echoing Baldwin’s concerns, PETA members are set to dress as elves and dump wheelbarrows full of coal on Radio City Music Hall’s doorstep at 7 p.m. on Thursday. This visual statement aims to underscore the actor’s message and draw attention to the perceived mistreatment of animals in entertainment.
However, MSG Entertainment, the corporation behind Radio City, swiftly responded to Baldwin’s claims, asserting that the safety and well-being of the animals in the Christmas Spectacular’s ‘Living Nativity’ scene are top priorities. The spokesperson affirmed that the animals receive exceptional round-the-clock care throughout the limited run of the show.
