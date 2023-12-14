Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

In a heartwarming Thanksgiving Day mission, the Oregon State Police (OSP) came to the rescue of 25 abandoned dogs found inside a stolen U-Haul truck. The incident unfolded on November 23 at the Love’s Truck Stop in Klamath Falls, Oregon, when OSP responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle.

Upon arrival, troopers discovered the stolen U-Haul truck stranded in the parking lot for two days. Distressed barks emanated from the enclosed cargo area, prompting troopers to swiftly obtain a search warrant. Inside, they discovered a heartbreaking scene – seven cages containing 15 abandoned dogs, including helpless puppies.

Described as “severely neglected” by the police, the animals, fortunately, were all alive. Two suspects linked to the incident were promptly contacted, leading to the successful recovery of an additional 10 dogs. The rescued dogs, now numbering 25, were quickly photographed with troopers before being transported to the Klamath County Animal Shelter for evaluation and care.

Animal abandonment is illegal in most states and is considered a form of animal abuse. Laws mandate that animals receive necessary food, water, shelter, and veterinary care, making it a criminal offense to abandon them without meeting these requirements.

David Eugene McMillion, 50, and Lisa Annette Weeks, 39, were arrested in connection with the incident. They face charges including Animal Abandonment, Criminal Mischief II, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and Animal Neglect II.

