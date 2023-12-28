Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
When the cool fall weather starts to approach, and the days get shorter, there’s nothing better than curling up in some fuzzy socks after a long day with a big plate of comfort food. Zucchini and butternut squash are the partner in crimes in this recipe. The best part is that it’s super simple to make and you’ll have leftovers for lunch or dinner the next day! It’s the meal that keeps on giving.
Zucchini and Butternut Squash Casserole [Vegan]
Calories
161
Serves
6-8
Cooking Time
60
Ingredients You Need for Zucchini and Butternut Squash Casserole [Vegan]
- 1 teaspoon olive oil
- 3 cloves of minced garlic
- 1 medium-sized white onion, roughly chopped
- 1 cup farro, rinsed
- 4 cups peeled and diced butternut squash
- 2 cups zucchini, cut into large cubes
- 2 cups vegetable stock, unsalted
- 1/2 cup fresh tomato
- 1/2 cup fresh cilantro
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper or chili flakes
- 1 teaspoon coriander spice
- 1/2 cup almond milk
- 1/2 cup vegan cheese, make sure it melts
How to Prepare Zucchini and Butternut Squash Casserole [Vegan]
- Into a medium-sized stove-safe baking dish, begin to heat your olive oil over medium heat.
- Add in your onions and garlic and cook down for around 10 minutes or until translucent. Stir often to avoid burning or turn the heat down to low. Add in farro, squash, and zucchini and stir for another minute.
- Into your baking dish, add your unsalted vegetable broth, fresh tomato, fresh cilantro, and season to your pallet, and add your cayenne pepper or chili and coriander spice. Increase to high heat, bring to a simmer and reduce heat to low. You can now cover and cook for 25 minutes or until most of the liquid is absorbed and your farro is tender.
- Once all your liquid is absorbed add your almond milk. Stir lightly and then top with cheese.
- Bake at 350° F for 30 minutes. If you want to achieve that really golden look then you can broil for 2-5 minutes just before serving.
- Add cilantro and chives as garnish.
Report Recipe Issue
Please report any concerns about this recipe below!
Is there an issue with this recipe?
- Butternut Squash
- Farro
- Squash
- Tomatoes
- Zucchini
Discover more recipes with these ingredients
Nutritional Information
Per Serving: Calories: 161 | Carbs: 29 g | Fat: 4 g | Protein: 5 g | Sodium: 118 mg | Sugar: 3 gNote: The information shown is based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
Hidden for desktop / visible for mobile
Comments
Looks yummy, I am going to sub the farro for quinoa because that\’s what I have, and add chickpeas and lentils for protein! Can\’t wait to try!
Comments are closed.