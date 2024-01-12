Sweet Poppy Seed Marzipan Loaf [Vegan]

Mix together the ingredients for the dough and knead for about 10 minutes. If you are using a kneading machine, knead the dough for 3-4 minutes.

Take a large bowl and add 1 tablespoon of oil to it. Take the dough and form a ball. Place the ball inside the bowl and roll it around until it is completely covered with oil.

Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and a kitchen towel. Put the bowl in a warm place and let it rest for 1 hour or until the dough has doubled in size.

In the meantime prepare the poppy seed paste: Follow the directions on the packet of the vanilla pudding. When the pudding is done, add the rest of the ingredients for the poppy seed paste. Stir well and set aside.

Preheat the oven to 345°F.

When the dough has doubled in size, transfer it to a lightly floured flat surface and roll it into a rectangle. Approximately 1 cm / 0,4 inch thick. See picture below for reference.

Spread all of the poppy seed paste over the dough. Now sprinkle the marzipan and raisins on top of the poppy seed paste.

Carefully roll the rectangle into a log, starting from the longer side. Then put the log onto a baking rack, that is lined with parchment paper.

Take a knife and cut the log into 3 strings BUT leave a little piece at the end of the loaf uncut.

Now start braiding it, like you would braid hair. When you are done, pinch the ends together.