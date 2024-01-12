Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
This pretty vegan poppy seed marzipan loaf looks as good as it tastes and will be your new favorite treat.
Sweet Poppy Seed Marzipan Loaf [Vegan]
Cooking Time
90
Ingredients You Need for Sweet Poppy Seed Marzipan Loaf [Vegan]
For the Yeast Loaf:
- 4 cups all-purpose flour, sieved
- 1/3 cup plant-based butter
- 1 cup plant-based milk + 4 tbsp, I used soy milk
- 1 packet instant dry yeast
- 2/3 cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- a pinch of salt
- vanilla extract
- almond extract
For the Poppy Seed Filling
- 1/2 packet vanilla pudding
- 1 1/2 cup ground poppy seeds
- 8 tablespoons sugar
- pinch of salt
- 1/2 cup marzipan
- 1/2 cup raisins
For the Caramelized Almond Slices:
- 1/4 cup white almond slices
- 1 tablespoon plant-based butter
For the Icing:
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 2 teaspoons water
How to Prepare Sweet Poppy Seed Marzipan Loaf [Vegan]
For the Bread:
-
Mix together the ingredients for the dough and knead for about 10 minutes. If you are using a kneading machine, knead the dough for 3-4 minutes.
-
Take a large bowl and add 1 tablespoon of oil to it. Take the dough and form a ball. Place the ball inside the bowl and roll it around until it is completely covered with oil.
-
Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and a kitchen towel. Put the bowl in a warm place and let it rest for 1 hour or until the dough has doubled in size.
-
In the meantime prepare the poppy seed paste: Follow the directions on the packet of the vanilla pudding. When the pudding is done, add the rest of the ingredients for the poppy seed paste. Stir well and set aside.
-
Preheat the oven to 345°F.
-
When the dough has doubled in size, transfer it to a lightly floured flat surface and roll it into a rectangle. Approximately 1 cm / 0,4 inch thick. See picture below for reference.
-
Spread all of the poppy seed paste over the dough. Now sprinkle the marzipan and raisins on top of the poppy seed paste.
-
Carefully roll the rectangle into a log, starting from the longer side. Then put the log onto a baking rack, that is lined with parchment paper.
-
Take a knife and cut the log into 3 strings BUT leave a little piece at the end of the loaf uncut.
-
Now start braiding it, like you would braid hair. When you are done, pinch the ends together.
-
Bake for about 20-30 minutes, or until the loaf is golden brown.
For The Caramelized Almond Slices:
-
Get a medium pan and add the butter. When the butter has melted, add the almond slices and stir from time to time, until golden brown.
-
Take a sheet of paper towel and transfer them onto it, so that the excess oil can be absorbed. Set aside.
-
When the loaf has cooled, mix together the icing and drizzle it over the loaf. Then sprinkle the caramelized almonds on top.
-
Store in an airtight container in your fridge, for up to 4 days.
-
Enjoy :)
