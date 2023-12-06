Swedish Almond Coffeecake is a scrumptious pastry made with lightly sweet yeasted bread and filled with luscious almond filling. This is a egg-free recipe.
Swedish Almond Coffeecake [Vegan]
Ingredients You Need for Swedish Almond Coffeecake [Vegan]
For the Dough:
- 2 tablespoons Unsalted Butter
- 1/4 cup Sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon Salt
- 3/4 cup Unsweetened Almond Milk
- 2 teaspoons Instant Yeast or Active Dry Yeast
- 1 tablespoons Egg Replacer whisked with 3tbsp water
- 1 teaspoon Vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon Ground Cardamom
- 2 cups All purpose flour
- 1 cup Wholewheat flour
For the Almond Filling:
- 1 1/2 tsp Egg replacer whicked in 2tsp Water
- 1/3 cup Sugar
- 1/8 tsp Salt
- 1 1/2 cups Almond flour or ground almonds
- 4 tsp All purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons Melted Unsalted butter
- 1/8 teaspoon Almond extract
- 2~2 1/2 teaspoons Milk
For the Egg(free) Wash:
- 2 tablespoons Almond Milk
- 2 teaspoons Agave Nectar
Glaze:
- 1/2 cup Confectioner's Sugar
- 1 tablespoons Milk
- 1/8 teaspoon Almond extract
- As needed Toasted Almond slices, for garnish
How to Prepare Swedish Almond Coffeecake [Vegan]
Make the Dough:
- In a large mixing bowl, combine butter, sugar and salt. Bring milk to a simmer and add to the mixing bowl. Stir and allow to cool for a few minutes.
- When the mixture has cooled, stir in yeast, egg replacer mixture and vanilla. Add the flour and ground cardamom and mix until a soft dough forms. Knead for about 6 minutes in a mixer or 8 minutes by hand. Cover and let rise until doubled, about 45 minutes~1 hour.
Make the Filling:
- In a mixing bowl, combine egg replacer mixture, sugar and salt. Whisk well and add the almond flour and flour.
- Add the melted butter, almond extract and 2 tsp milk. The filling should be thick and spreadable like peanut butter. Add more milk to achieve the desired consistency.
Assemble:
- Roll out the dough on a lightly greased surface into a 20"~24" wide and 10" long rectangle. Spread the filling over the dough in a thin layer, leaving a 1" of both long edges uncovered. Roll up the dough from one long edge to the other, pinching it together to seal it.
- Transfer the dough onto a parchment paper lined baking sheet, seam side down, and form into a circle, tucking one end inside the other.
- Pinch this seam together. It should be a circle of about 4" diameter.
- Slice the dough from the outside edge ¾ of the way through, leaving the center intact. Repeat in 1½" increments all the way around the dough.
- Turn the slices on their sides, pulling every other one to the inside of the circle. Cover with greased plastic wrap and let rise until puffy, about 45 minutes.
- Preheat the oven to 350°F.
- In a small bowl, whisk together almond milk and agave. When the dough has risen, brush it generously with the egg (free) wash and bake for 24~26 minutes or until golden brown and the center reads 190°F when measured with a digital thermometer. Remove from the oven and let cool on a rack.
Make the Glaze:
- Combine confectioner's sugar, milk and almond extract in a small bowl. Drizzle over the slightly warm coffeecake. Sprinkle with toasted almonds and enjoy.
- Leftover coffeecake, stays fresh, well-wrapped for 3 days at room temperature or freeze up to 3 months.
Report Recipe Issue
Please report any concerns about this recipe below!
Is there an issue with this recipe?
Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Hidden for desktop / visible for mobile
Comments