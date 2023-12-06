Swedish Almond Coffeecake [Vegan]

Report Recipe Issue Please report any concerns about this recipe below!

Save Trees. Print Less. But if you must, we charge $2.99 to encourage less waste

Save Trees. Print Less. But if you must, we charge $2.99 to encourage less waste

Swedish Almond Coffeecake is a scrumptious pastry made with lightly sweet yeasted bread and filled with luscious almond filling. This is a egg-free recipe.

Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.