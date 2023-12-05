If there is one family of food that is best at improving gut health and thus the immune system it is the cruciferous vegetables, which includes the humble cauliflower. White foods get a bad rap, but cauliflower is super nutritious and very versatile. I love it in rice form, particularly when it’s stir-fried like this with other vegetables. You can easily turn this side into a complete meal by adding some form of protein. If you aren’t a fan of cauliflower rice this recipe will make you a believer, and if you already love cauliflower rice, you will love this even more. It is bold, screaming loudly, “Dig in!” Bell peppers and sugar snap peas add not only sweetness to the dish but also a pop a color. The hint of toasted sesame oil takes it to another level.
Stir-Fried Cauliflower Rice [Vegan, Gluten Free]
Serves
4-6
Ingredients You Need for Stir-Fried Cauliflower Rice [Vegan, Gluten Free]
- 1 medium head cauliflower, separated into florets or 2 1/2 cups cauliflower rice
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 small red onion, diced
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 2 small carrots, diced
- 1 red bell pepper, seeded and diced
- 1 yellow bell pepper, seeded and diced
- 2 cups diced sugar snap peas
- 2 scallions, thinly sliced
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
- 1 teaspoon sesame oil
- 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 1 to 2 tablespoons coconut aminos
- Sea salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
How to Prepare Stir-Fried Cauliflower Rice [Vegan, Gluten Free]
- If starting with cauliflower florets, place them in a food processor and pulse just until they resemble rice. (If you do not have a food processor, you can use a hand grater or knife.)
- Heat a large skillet or wok over medium heat. Add the olive oil and onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is translucent, about 4 minutes. Add the garlic and carrots and cook, stirring occasionally, for 2 minutes. Add the bell peppers and cook until almost tender, about 3 minutes then add the sugar snap peas and cook for about 2 minutes more, stirring occasionally.
- Add the cauliflower rice, scallions, basil, parsley, sesame oil, red pepper flakes, and coconut aminos to taste. Stir until the cauliflower rice is tender, about 3 minutes. Season with a little salt and black pepper to taste and serve.
Notes
Cut everything about the same size for even cooking.
