Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Similar to delicata squash, the skin is thin and tender and can be eaten, so there is no need to peel it before roasting. Roasted with simple seasonings, honeynut squash becomes literally sweet like candy, and looks lovely on a platter sprinkled with pepitas.
Roasted Honeynut Squash [Vegan]
Serves
4-6
Ingredients You Need for Roasted Honeynut Squash [Vegan]
- 1 teaspoon kosher sea salt
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 4 small honeynut squash
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for serving
- 2 tablespoons maple syrup
- 1/4 cup Za’atar Toasted Pepitas or pepitas
How to Prepare Roasted Honeynut Squash [Vegan]
- Preheat the oven to 425°F, and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Combine the salt and cinnamon in a small bowl and mix.
- Cut the hard top ends off the squash, then cut the squash lengthwise. Scoop out and discard the seeds.
- Place the squash on the prepared baking sheet in a pile and drizzle with the olive oil and maple syrup. Toss them by hand, making sure to coat the vegetables evenly.
- Sprinkle the cinnamon salt over the squash on both sides, making sure they are seasoned evenly. Spread out the vegetables, cut side down.
- Roast for about 30 minutes, or until caramelized and fork-tender.
- Transfer the squash to a serving dish, drizzle with more olive oil, and sprinkle with the toasted seeds.
- Serve immediately, or store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days.
Report Recipe Issue
Please report any concerns about this recipe below!
Is there an issue with this recipe?
Hidden for desktop / visible for mobile
Comments