These Raspberry Overnight Oats are going to change your routine (for the better) if you find you are skipping breakfast because you are constantly running behind in the mornings. They are the perfect breakfast for you to grab in the mornings on your way out the door. Breakfast is ready before you’ve even gotten out of bed.

Raspberry Overnight Oats [Vegan]

Ingredients You Need for Raspberry Overnight Oats [Vegan]

Overnight Oats
  • 1 cup rolled oats
  • 1 cup oat milk (plus more for the morning-optional)
  • 2 teaspoons lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon lemon zest
  • 2 teaspoons maple syrup
  • 1 tablespoon chia seeds
  • 1 tablespoon nut butter (I used cashew butter)

Raspberry Filling

  • 1 cup raspberries (frozen or fresh)
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup
  • 1 teaspoon chia seeds

Other

  • coconut yogurt
  • extra raspberries for topping

How to Prepare Raspberry Overnight Oats [Vegan]

For the Overnight Oats:
  1. Combine all the overnight ingredients together in a bowl. Mix and then add to a sealed container to set in the fridge overnight or for at least 6 hours.

For the Raspberry Filling:

  1. Prepare the raspberry filling. If using frozen raspberries add them to a saucepan first with the maple syrup until they soften. If using fresh raspberries, skip this step and start at step #2.
  2. Add the raspberries and maple syrup to a food processor and blend until smooth, streaming in the chia seeds. Transfer to a jar and place in the fridge until ready to use.
  3. You can make this filling at the same time as the overnight oats or the next morning.

To Assemble:

  1. Alternate adding a few scoops of the overnight oats to two jars with the raspberry filling and coconut yogurt. Option to start with a few spoonfuls of oats, followed by a spoonful of the raspberry filling, then a spoonful of yogurt. Divide between two bowls or jars until everything has been used up. Enjoy right away or pop one back in the fridge.
  2. Stores in the fridge nicely for 3-4 days.
