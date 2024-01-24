Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Whip up this easy, veggie packed 25 min vegan ragu with and a dairy free cashew macadamia ricotta. Made with peppers, mushrooms and lentils and topped with the creamiest homemade dairy free ricotta! Prepare the ricotta the night before. This recipe makes enough for a big jar of ricotta, which can be enjoyed throughout the week!
Ragu With Dairy-Free Ricotta [Vegan]
Cooking Time
30
Ingredients You Need for Ragu With Dairy-Free Ricotta [Vegan]
Vegan ragu
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 4 cups mushrooms, sliced
- 1 carrot, chopped
- 1 yellow pepper, chopped
- 1/2 white onion, diced
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 1/4 cup red wine
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 can tinned tomatoes
- 1 cup water
- 1 cup red lentils
- 3 teaspoons oregano
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- Pinch black pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon chilli flakes
- 1/4 cup fresh basil, chopped
- 2 cups fusilli pasta (or shape of choice)
Dairy free ricotta
- 1 cup macadamia nuts
- 1 cup cashew nuts
- 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
- 1 lemon, juiced
- 1/2 cup water
How to Prepare Ragu With Dairy-Free Ricotta [Vegan]
- Prepare ricotta the day before. Soak macadamia and cashew nuts in cold water for 4-5 hours. Drain, then add to a food processor with sea salt and water. Combine until fluffy and slightly creamy. Transfer to a jar and chill in the fridge overnight.
- Heat a large sauce pan to a medium heat and add olive oil. Add mushrooms, carrot, pepper and onion and cook for about 10 minutes, until starting to soften. Add in garlic and cook for another 5 minutes, until fragrant.
- Add wine and cook for 2 minutes. Stir in bay leaves, tomatoes, water, lentils, oregano, 1/2 tsp salt, pepper and chilli flakes. Simmer for 25-30 minutes, until thick. Remove bay leaves and stir through fresh basil.
- Bring a large pan of water to the boil and add 1/2 teaspoon salt. Add in fusilli and cook according to packet instructions. Drain pasta and add to the pan of ragu, stirring gently to combine. Garnish with extra basil and spoons of ricotta.
