Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Pay $49.99/Year + Go Ad-Free!

So refreshing and such a great combination! The ingredients are quite simple and the combo of orange and berry is out of this world.

Orange Berry Smoothie [Vegan]

$2.99
Save Trees. Print Less. But if you must, we charge $2.99 to encourage less waste

Ingredients You Need for Orange Berry Smoothie [Vegan]

  • 2 oranges, peeled
  • 1 cup strawberries, frozen
  • 1 cup blueberries, frozen
  • 1 1/2 cups coconut milk (or any other plant-based milk)
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 tablespoon blackstrap molasses
  • 1 teaspoon chia seeds
  • 1 teaspoon raw maca powder

How to Prepare Orange Berry Smoothie [Vegan]

  1. Place all the ingredients in a high-speed blender and blend for 2-3 minutes until combined.
  2. Drink immediately as the chia seeds thicken up after a few minutes!
$2.99
Save Trees. Print Less. But if you must, we charge $2.99 to encourage less waste

Report Recipe Issue

Please report any concerns about this recipe below!

Is there an issue with this recipe?



About The Author

photourl

Kirsten Kaminski

See My Recipes

Kirsten is the foodie behind The Tasty K, a food video blog promoting eating simple, healthy, and above all, tasty food! By experimenting with colorful and natural ingredients from all over the world, she seeks to inspire everyone to get creative in the kitchen and include more whole foods and plant-based meals in their diet.

Comments