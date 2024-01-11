Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
So refreshing and such a great combination! The ingredients are quite simple and the combo of orange and berry is out of this world.
Orange Berry Smoothie [Vegan]
Ingredients You Need for Orange Berry Smoothie [Vegan]
- 2 oranges, peeled
- 1 cup strawberries, frozen
- 1 cup blueberries, frozen
- 1 1/2 cups coconut milk (or any other plant-based milk)
- 1 cup water
- 1 tablespoon blackstrap molasses
- 1 teaspoon chia seeds
- 1 teaspoon raw maca powder
How to Prepare Orange Berry Smoothie [Vegan]
- Place all the ingredients in a high-speed blender and blend for 2-3 minutes until combined.
- Drink immediately as the chia seeds thicken up after a few minutes!
Report Recipe Issue
Please report any concerns about this recipe below!
Is there an issue with this recipe?
- Blueberry
- Orange
- Strawberry
Discover more recipes with these ingredients
Hidden for desktop / visible for mobile
Comments