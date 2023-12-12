Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
This marinade is one of my all-time favorite combinations. The spicy mustard and the savory miso perfectly complement the earthy nuttiness of the tempeh. With tender stems and crispy leaves, the roasted bok choy is special in its own right. Squeeze fresh lemon juice over the top right before you are about to eat to bring out the best in every flavor. Altogether, this plate is not only healthy but pretty too! Serve with a nice little bowl of rice or quinoa for a complete meal.
Reprinted with permission from The Vegan ABCs Cookbook by Lisa Dawn Angerame, Page Street Publishing Co. 2021. Photo credit: Alexandra Shytsman
Miso-Mustard Tempeh with Roasted Baby Bok Choy [Vegan]
Serves
2
Ingredients You Need for Miso-Mustard Tempeh with Roasted Baby Bok Choy [Vegan]
For the Roasted Baby Bok Choy:
- 2 teaspoons (10 ml) sunflower oil
- 2 teaspoons (10 ml) tamari
- 4 baby bok choy, cut in half, lengthwise
For the Miso-Mustard Tempeh:
- 1 (8-oz [227-g]) package soy tempeh, cut into 8 rectangles
- 1 tablespoon (15 ml) mellow white miso
- 1 tablespoon (15 ml) water
- 1 tablespoon (15 ml) grainy mustard
- 1 tablespoon (15 ml) tamari
- 1 tablespoon (15 ml) sunflower oil
To Serve:
- Fresh lemon juice
- Toasted sesame seeds
How to Prepare Miso-Mustard Tempeh with Roasted Baby Bok Choy [Vegan]
- Preheat the oven to 400°F (204°C). Line a quarter sheet pan with parchment paper.
- To prepare the bok choy, whisk together the sunflower oil and tamari in a small mixing bowl. Place the bok choy on the sheet pan, cut side up. Drizzle the oil and tamari mixture over the top of the bok choy as evenly as you can.
- Place the bok choy in the oven and roast for 10 minutes. Take them out, turn them over so they are now cut side down and bake for another 5 to 10 minutes, until the leaves are charred.
- At the same time, prepare the tempeh. Add the tempeh to a pan with sides and cover with water. Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer and cook, uncovered, for 10 minutes.
- Add the miso, water, mustard, tamari and sunflower oil to a big mixing bowl. Break up the miso with a small silicone spatula and then whisk the marinade together until completely smooth.
- When the tempeh has finished simmering, drain it and drop it into the marinade, flipping it over to coat both sides. Marinate for 10 minutes.
- Heat a cast-iron or nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the tempeh and cook until the first side starts to brown and the marinade dries up a bit, about 5 minutes. Flip the tempeh over and cook the second side, until it starts to brown, another 5 minutes.
- Serve with a drizzle of lemon juice and a sprinkle of sesame seeds.
