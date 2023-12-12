Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

This marinade is one of my all-time favorite combinations. The spicy mustard and the savory miso perfectly complement the earthy nuttiness of the tempeh. With tender stems and crispy leaves, the roasted bok choy is special in its own right. Squeeze fresh lemon juice over the top right before you are about to eat to bring out the best in every flavor. Altogether, this plate is not only healthy but pretty too! Serve with a nice little bowl of rice or quinoa for a complete meal.

Reprinted with permission from The Vegan ABCs Cookbook by Lisa Dawn Angerame, Page Street Publishing Co. 2021. Photo credit: Alexandra Shytsman

Miso-Mustard Tempeh with Roasted Baby Bok Choy [Vegan]

