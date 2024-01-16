Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
This is a perfect bowl that's not only nutrient-dense, but also easy to make!
Miso Buddha Bowl [Vegan]
Serves
2
Cooking Time
30
Ingredients You Need for Miso Buddha Bowl [Vegan]
For the Buddha Bowl:
- 1 cup rice of your choice (follow the cooking instruction on the package)
- 2/3 cup (150 g) tempeh, cut into cubes
- 4 baby bok choy (washed and cut in halves)
- 1 Chinese eggplant (cut into wedges)
- 1/4 red cabbage, shredded
- 1 carrot, shredded or julienned cut
- 1/2 cup low sodium tamari
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 cup maple syrup
- Himalayan pink salt to taste
- 1/4 oil
- 1 teaspoon sesame seeds
- 2 scallions, sliced
For the Miso Dressing:
- 2 tablespoons organic miso
- 1 tablespoon low sodium tamari
- Juice from 1 lemon
- 1 teaspoon Wakame flakes (or Nori sheets cut in small pieces)
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon ginger powder
- 1/4 cup maple syrup
- 1/2 teaspoon sesame seed oil
- 1/4 cup water
- Chili pepper flakes (optional)
How to Prepare Miso Buddha Bowl [Vegan]
For the Miso Dressing:
- Blend everything thoroughly in a blender.
For Assembling the Bowl:
- To caramelize the tempeh, you need to heat up about 1 tbs of oil on a frying pan.
- Add the tempeh, tamari with maple syrup and sauté quickly on each side until golden.
- Add garlic powder at the end and take it off the heat.
- Repeat the same with the eggplant.
- When ready, you may add white sesame seeds on both as well.
- Now you can lightly sauté your Bok Choy as well or just steam with salt and garlic.
- Arrange your bowls, top with scallions and serve with Miso Dressing.
Comments
I had this tonight. Super delicious!
