Want to add a bit of variety to your salads – try this recipe out. This recipe combines crunchy broccoli, crisp cucumbers, and cherry tomatoes and tosses everything in a creamy cashew dressing that is super healthy. Lunch just got a little more interesting.

Healthy Greek Broccoli Salad With Creamy Cashew Dressing [Vegan, Gluten-Free]

Serves

8

Cooking Time

30

Ingredients You Need for Healthy Greek Broccoli Salad With Creamy Cashew Dressing [Vegan, Gluten-Free]

For the Dressing:
  • 1 cup raw cashews, soaked in water overnight
  • 6 tablespoons water
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 whole medium lemon, zested
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons dried oregano
  • 1 teaspoon fresh garlic, minced
  • 3/4 teaspoon sea salt
  • 3/4 teaspoon dried basil
  • 3/4 teaspoon dried thyme
  • Pinch of pepper

For the Salad:

  • 5 cups broccoli, chopped into bite-sized florets
  • 1 1/2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1/2 cup pitted kalamata olives, halved
  • 6 tablespoons red onion, diced
  • 1 sarge cucumber, halved and thinly sliced

How to Prepare Healthy Greek Broccoli Salad With Creamy Cashew Dressing [Vegan, Gluten-Free]

  1. Drain the water from the cashews and place them into a high-powered food processor.
  2. Add in all the remaining dressing ingredients and start the blender on the lowest speed, slowly increasing the speed into it's at the highest speed.
  3. Blend all the ingredients until they're smooth and creamy. This will take a good 2-4 minutes and you'll need to stop and scrape down the sides every so often.
  4. Add all of the salad ingredients into a very large bowl.
  5. Add the dressing and toss the salad until all the vegetables are evenly coated.
  6. Cover and refrigerate them for at least 1 hour before serving.
About The Author

Taylor Kiser

Taylor is the blogger, recipe developer, photographer, and general mess maker behind Food Faith Fitness. Her blog aims to show that eating healthy does not have to break the bank or equal bland and boring! It can be easy to make and delicious. Taylor believes in living a balanced, whole life, so Food Faith Fitness also focuses on fitness/nutrition tips.

