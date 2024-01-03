Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Want to add a bit of variety to your salads – try this recipe out. This recipe combines crunchy broccoli, crisp cucumbers, and cherry tomatoes and tosses everything in a creamy cashew dressing that is super healthy. Lunch just got a little more interesting.
Healthy Greek Broccoli Salad With Creamy Cashew Dressing [Vegan, Gluten-Free]
Serves
8
Cooking Time
30
Ingredients You Need for Healthy Greek Broccoli Salad With Creamy Cashew Dressing [Vegan, Gluten-Free]
For the Dressing:
- 1 cup raw cashews, soaked in water overnight
- 6 tablespoons water
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 1 whole medium lemon, zested
- 1 1/4 teaspoons dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon fresh garlic, minced
- 3/4 teaspoon sea salt
- 3/4 teaspoon dried basil
- 3/4 teaspoon dried thyme
- Pinch of pepper
For the Salad:
- 5 cups broccoli, chopped into bite-sized florets
- 1 1/2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1/2 cup pitted kalamata olives, halved
- 6 tablespoons red onion, diced
- 1 sarge cucumber, halved and thinly sliced
How to Prepare Healthy Greek Broccoli Salad With Creamy Cashew Dressing [Vegan, Gluten-Free]
- Drain the water from the cashews and place them into a high-powered food processor.
- Add in all the remaining dressing ingredients and start the blender on the lowest speed, slowly increasing the speed into it's at the highest speed.
- Blend all the ingredients until they're smooth and creamy. This will take a good 2-4 minutes and you'll need to stop and scrape down the sides every so often.
- Add all of the salad ingredients into a very large bowl.
- Add the dressing and toss the salad until all the vegetables are evenly coated.
- Cover and refrigerate them for at least 1 hour before serving.
