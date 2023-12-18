Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Take the stress out of holiday baking with these deliciously moist, cakey, and warmly spiced Vegan Gingerbread Blender Muffins. They’re gluten-free, oil-free, and made with wholesome ingredients you can feel good about eating.
Gingerbread Muffins [Vegan]
Serves
6 muffins
Cooking Time
45
Ingredients You Need for Gingerbread Muffins [Vegan]
Dry Ingredients:
- 2 cups (180 grams) of regular rolled oats (gluten-free if needed)
- 1/4 cup of date sugar
- 2 teaspoons of baking powder
- 2 teaspoons of ginger root powder
- 1 teaspoon of cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon of fine sea salt
- 1/4 teaspoon of nutmeg
Wet Ingredients:
- 1 cup of very ripe banana pulp
- 1/2 cup (4oz.) of blackstrap molasses, unsulphured
- 1/4 cup (2oz.) of flax seed butter (see note)
- 2 teaspoons of vanilla
How to Prepare Gingerbread Muffins [Vegan]
- Pre-heat oven to 375°F / 190°C, gas mark 5. Next, line 6 jumbo muffin cups with parchment paper (see blog post for tips on how to do this) or non-stick muffin liners.
- Add all of the dry ingredients to a blender container, securely attach the lid, and blend on medium to high speed (depending on how powerful your blender is) for about 30 seconds, or until the oats have turned into a coarse flour. You will have to stop a few times and shake the oat flour mixture so it can re-settle over the blade.
- Mash up 2 very ripe bananas and measure out 1 cup. Add the bananas and the rest of the wet ingredients to the flour mixture. Using a soft spatula, give the mixture a stir, reaching down into the corners of the blender container, to help the wet and dry ingredients blend efficiently.
- Securely attach the lid and blend for about 15 seconds only on medium speed, blending until the ingredients are just combined and smooth. You may have to stop and scrape down the sides of the container or use a tamper to push the batter towards the blade.
- Minimal blending time prevents the oats from becoming gummy.
- Scoop 1/3 cup of batter into each of the 6 jumbo muffin cups. Round out the tops with any leftover batter. Place in the middle of your pre-heated oven and bake for 30 minutes. You’ll know they are done when a toothpick inserted into the muffin comes out clean. For standard-sized muffins, scoop 1/4 cup of batter into each cup, and bake for 20 minutes.
- Pluck the muffins out of the tin and transfer them to a wire rack. Sprinkle with powdered sugar (or date sugar) for a festive touch! Let cool 15 minutes before eating for best texture
Notes
- If you don’t have flax butter on hand, use almond butter.
- Storage: Store completely cooled muffins in an airtight container for up to 5 days or individually wrapped in the freezer for 3 months.
