This vegan fried chicken is made with chickpeas and flour and is so delicious. Give it a go!
Fried ‘Chicken’ [Vegan]
Ingredients You Need for Fried ‘Chicken’ [Vegan]
For the 'Chicken'
- 1 1/2 cup of cooked chickpeas
- 1 cup of vegetable broth
- 1 3/4 cup of wheat gluten
- 2 tablespoons of miso paste
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
- 2 tablespoons oil
- 1 teaspoon of salt
For marinating:
- 2 cups of flour
- 2 tablespoons of sweet paprika
- 1 teaspoon of salt
- 1 teaspoon of curry
- 1 pinch of pepper
- 1 teaspoon of onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon of thyme
- 1/2 teaspoon of dill
- 1/2 teaspoon of tarragon
- 1 teaspoon of garlic powder
- 1 2/3 cups of water
For Batter:
- 1 1/2 cup of water
- 1 cup of flour
- 2 cups of panko
- 1 tablespoon of sweet paprika
- 1 teaspoon of salt
- 1/2 tablespoon curry
- 1 pinch of pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon thyme
- 1/2 teaspoon dill
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
How to Prepare Fried ‘Chicken’ [Vegan]
- Mix all the 'chicken' ingredients in the blender, except wheat gluten, until they are well integrated and a well-combined mixture is formed.
- Put the chickpea dough in a bowl and add the wheat gluten. Mix well and let the dough rest for 15-20 minutes until the broth is absorbed.
- Separate the dough into two parts. Place one of the parts of the dough in the blender or the food processor with the kneading attachment and beat the dough for 10 minutes until it warms a little and becomes soft and elastic.
- At the beginning of kneading it is normal that the dough may be hard to combine, keep kneading until you get a ball of elastic dough. If you see that the dough melts and stays granulated after a while of kneading add a little broth and knead again. If you do not have a kneading attachment, process the dough with the normal blade at low speed, you will get a similar result although it will take more time.
- Repeat the step with the other half of the dough, and then join the two balls, kneading them a little.
- Cut several pieces of aluminum foil. Place the dough on top of one, fold the foil, sealing the edges and giving the package a rectangular shape. Wrap the dough in several pieces of aluminum foil and seal well so that no water comes in during the cooking.
- Cook the chicken in a pot with plenty of water with the lid half on for 1 hour or in a steamer 1 1/2 - 2 hours.
- Unwrap the vegan chicken and let it cool. Break the ball into irregular medium pieces with your hands.
- In a large bowl mix all the dry ingredients of the marinade and add the water little by little, stirring until a thick mixture is formed. Submerge the pieces of non-chicken, mix to be well covered and let stand in the refrigerator for about 2 hours.
- After the resting time, mix all the ingredients for the batter in another bowl. Take out the pieces of vegan "chicken" one by one and dip them in the mixture, turning them over to cover them well.
- Fry the "chicken" or cook it in the oven, accompany it with vegetables, rice, pasta, salad, etc.
