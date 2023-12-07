Fried ‘Chicken’ [Vegan]

Comforting meat-free dinners that are varied, colorful, and delicious.



Vegan food has always called my attention because it is varied, colorful, and delicious; there are surprising combinations which create extraordinary and unexpected tastes. However, the most important fact is that no animal has to get hurt in order to eat well. I went vegan in 2011 and it was the best choice I have ever made. First, I did it to save animals, but then later I realized how beneficial it was for both the environment and health. I love trying new recipes and share my vegan creations with everyone, that is why I started my blog Vegspiration, where anyone can find something to get inspired and take the path towards veganism.