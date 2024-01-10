Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

This vegan cheese fresh, thick, and creamy, and it comes together quite easily. It’s very versatile, a blank canvas that you can take in sweet or savory directions, making it perfect for pizza, pasta, dessert, and more! Make it as is, spread it on toast, or serve it on its own with fruit compote for a healthy breakfast. You can put it in lasagna, drop a dollop into your spaghetti, or blend it with fresh herbs. If you don’t eat dairy, and you’re looking for something to scratch that itch, look no further.

From The Kitchen Commune: Meals to Heal and Nourish Everyone at Your Table, copyright © 2024 by Chay Wike. Reprinted by permission of the author and Flashpoint Books, Seattle, WA.

Fresh Almond Ricotta Cheese [Vegan]

$2.99 Fresh Almond Ricotta Cheese [Vegan] quantity PRINT THIS RECIPE Save Trees. Print Less. But if you must, we charge $2.99 to encourage less waste