This vegan cheese fresh, thick, and creamy, and it comes together quite easily. It’s very versatile, a blank canvas that you can take in sweet or savory directions, making it perfect for pizza, pasta, dessert, and more! Make it as is, spread it on toast, or serve it on its own with fruit compote for a healthy breakfast. You can put it in lasagna, drop a dollop into your spaghetti, or blend it with fresh herbs. If you don’t eat dairy, and you’re looking for something to scratch that itch, look no further.
From The Kitchen Commune: Meals to Heal and Nourish Everyone at Your Table, copyright © 2024 by Chay Wike. Reprinted by permission of the author and Flashpoint Books, Seattle, WA.
Fresh Almond Ricotta Cheese [Vegan]
Serves
3 cups
Ingredients You Need for Fresh Almond Ricotta Cheese [Vegan]
- 2 cups raw almonds
- 1 1/4 cups water, plus more as needed
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher sea salt
How to Prepare Fresh Almond Ricotta Cheese [Vegan]
- On your countertop, soak the almonds overnight in enough cold water to cover them.
- The following day, drain and rinse the almonds and remove the skins by gently pinching them between your fingers.
- Transfer the almonds to a high-speed upright blender. Add the water, lemon juice, and the salt. Blend until the mixture becomes thick and coarse, scraping down the sides if necessary. (It may take a moment to begin to move in the blender.) Add more water 1 tablespoon at a time until the cheese becomes almost smooth and creamy.
- Transfer the cheese to an airtight container and store in the fridge, where it will firm up in a few hours and keep for 5 days.
Notes
- For a firmer cheese, use only 1 cup of water. (It’s delicious to blend in a handful of soft fresh herbs here as well.) Transfer to a sieve lined with cheesecloth set over a bowl to drain. You can twist the cloth to form a bundle and squeeze gently. Drain in the fridge for a few hours.
- For a savory variation of the ricotta, add 1/2 cup of fresh chopped herbs like dill or parsley, or add 2 tablespoons of nutritional yeast for a richer cheese flavor. You could also add 1 teaspoon onion or garlic powder.
- For a sweet variation of the ricotta, add 1/2 teaspoon rose or orange blossom water, vanilla bean powder, citrus zest, or a combination of 2 tablespoons maple syrup and 1 teaspoon of alcohol-free vanilla extract.
