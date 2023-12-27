Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
This is a quick and festive vegan breakfast. This recipe is made with just a few simple ingredients in less than 5 minutes. It’s naturally gluten-free and made vegan thanks to plant-based eggnog.
Eggnog Overnight Oats [Vegan]
Serves
2
Cooking Time
5
Ingredients You Need for Eggnog Overnight Oats [Vegan]
- 1 cup rolled oats
- 1 cup vegan eggnog
- 1/2 cup plant-based milk of choice, plain and unsweetened
- 2 tablespoons chia seeds
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Pinch of cinnamon to taste, (optional)
- Pinch of nutmeg to taste (optional)
How to Prepare Eggnog Overnight Oats [Vegan]
- Add the oats, vegan eggnog, plant-based milk, chia seeds and vanilla in a jar or sealable container. Add the cinnamon and nutmeg if using.
- Stir to combine.
- Let thicken in the fridge overnight.
- The next morning, add more plant-based milk or eggnog if you want thinner overnight oats. Add toppings if desired. Enjoy!
