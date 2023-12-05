These scrumptious 3-ingredient biscuits, topped with a rich chocolate "Nutella" cake and a "Nutella" swirl are unique and delicious. They are dunked in dairy-free white chocolate with a sprinkling of candy canes, chopped hazelnuts, icing sugar and chunks of brownies. How good do they sound?! These divine chocolate bars are simple to make, taste absolutely incredible and look amazing. If you want to make a quick and very easy dessert or snack, this is the recipe for you!

Chocolate Cake Bars [Vegan, Gluten-Free]

$2.99 Chocolate Cake Bars [Vegan, Gluten-Free] quantity PRINT THIS RECIPE Save Trees. Print Less. But if you must, we charge $2.99 to encourage less waste