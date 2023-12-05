These scrumptious 3-ingredient biscuits, topped with a rich chocolate "Nutella" cake and a "Nutella" swirl are unique and delicious. They are dunked in dairy-free white chocolate with a sprinkling of candy canes, chopped hazelnuts, icing sugar and chunks of brownies. How good do they sound?! These divine chocolate bars are simple to make, taste absolutely incredible and look amazing. If you want to make a quick and very easy dessert or snack, this is the recipe for you!
Chocolate Cake Bars [Vegan, Gluten-Free]
Ingredients You Need for Chocolate Cake Bars [Vegan, Gluten-Free]
To Make the Cookie Layer:
- 5-ounces of plain, gluten-free flour
- 3/4-ounce of cacao powder
- 5 1/2-ounces of coconut oil (Solid)
- 5 tablespoons of maple syrup
To Make the Cake Layer:
- 1 cup of almond milk
- 1 teaspoon of apple cider vinegar
- 7 1/2-ounces of self-raising flour
- 3 1/2-ounces of golden caster sugar
- 1 tablespoon of cacao powder
- 1/2 teaspoon of baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon of bicarbonate of soda
- 2-ounces of coconut oil (Melted)
- 2 tablespoons of vegan Nutella
To Make the Topping:
- Dairy-free white chocolate
- Chopped hazelnuts
- Vegan vanilla chocolate chip and chocolate chip energy bars crumbled (optional)
- Candy canes (Optional)
How to Prepare Chocolate Cake Bars [Vegan, Gluten-Free]
To Make the Cookie Layer:
- Pre-heat your oven to 355°F and line a medium sized square tin with greaseproof paper or grease with vegan butter.
- In a mixing bowl, combine the plain flour, cacao powder, coconut oil, and maple syrup.
- Mix and bring together with your hands until a dough forms.
- Press the dough into the lined tin and pop into the oven to bake for 9-10 minutes, until golden in color.
To Make the Cake Layer:
- Preheat your oven to 355°F.
- In a small bowl, combine the almond milk with the apple cider vinegar and whisk until fully combined. Set aside for 10 minutes to curdle. This creates a vegan 'buttermilk'.
- In a large mixing bowl, sift the flour, sugar, cacao powder, baking powder, and bicarbonate of soda. Mix well to combine.
- Add the melted coconut oil to the 'buttermilk' and whisk to combine.
- Add the wet ingredients to the dry and mix until a smooth batter.
- Pour the batter on top of the base. Make sure to tap the tin on the worktop to remove any air bubbles.
- Swirl some vegan "Nutella" into the batter, then place the tin into the preheated oven and bake for 18-20 minutes. You will know they are done when you put a knife or skewer in and it comes out clean and it is springy to the touch.
- Place on a cooling rack and allow to cool fully.
- Once cool, slice into servings then pop them into a sealed container to keep them fresh before decorating with melted white chocolate and various topping ingredients.
