These vegan cardamom cookies with cranberries are the perfect pairing for your afternoon cup of tea or coffee. You’ll only need 20 minutes of your time, a bowl and a blender. The combination of oats, oat flour, coconut flour, and nut butter make the cookies so hearty and filling. Furthermore, dates and mesquite flour add divine caramel sweetness that no one can resist. These vegan cardamom cookies are also pretty healthy as cardamom is really beneficial to your immune system. The best part about these cookies though is the warm, autumnal flavor and soft texture. They're the perfect treat.
Cardamom Cookies With Cranberries [Vegan, Gluten-Free]
Serves
11
Cooking Time
16
Ingredients You Need for Cardamom Cookies With Cranberries [Vegan, Gluten-Free]
- 1/2 cup rolled oats
- 3 tablespoons + 1 teaspoon oat flour
- 3 tablespoons + 1 teaspoon mesquite flour
- 6 tablespoons coconut flour
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/8 teaspoon ground cardamom
- 1/4 teaspoon Himalayan salt
- 3 juicy dates
- 24 drops of liquid stevia
- 5.8 ounces additive-free oat milk
- 2.8 ounces additive-free nut butter
- 1/2 cup fresh or frozen cranberries
How to Prepare Cardamom Cookies With Cranberries [Vegan, Gluten-Free]
- In a medium bowl, combine all the dry ingredients.
- Then, in a mixing beaker or regular blender, process the wet ingredients until well incorporated.
- Next, pour the wet mixture over dry ingredients and mix until you have homogeneous batter. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap or a lid and refrigerate for at least half an hour. If you use fresh cranberries, fold them in before cooling the batter.
- Heat oven to 355°F
- After chilling the dough, mix in frozen cranberries.
- Now, start shaping the dough into about 1.4 ounces cookies – form a cookie ball between your palms and then press it down a little. Place the cookies on baking sheet lined with parchment paper. I use kitchen scale to get even cookies. Finally, press the cookies down with a dessert fork.
- Bake for 16 minutes until golden brown. Place the lightly browned cookies onto rack to cool completely.
