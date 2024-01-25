Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

These vegan cardamom cookies with cranberries are the perfect pairing for your afternoon cup of tea or coffee. You’ll only need 20 minutes of your time, a bowl and a blender. The combination of oats, oat flour, coconut flour, and nut butter make the cookies so hearty and filling. Furthermore, dates and mesquite flour add divine caramel sweetness that no one can resist. These vegan cardamom cookies are also pretty healthy as cardamom is really beneficial to your immune system. The best part about these cookies though is the warm, autumnal flavor and soft texture. They're the perfect treat.

Cardamom Cookies With Cranberries [Vegan, Gluten-Free]

