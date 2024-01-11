Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Black eyed pea patties can be served anytime of the day. They’re at their best when warm, but retain a lot of texture at room temperature which makes them a great choice to carry with you for a meal on the go. They can be eaten plain as shown, or served up sandwich style with your favorite fixings.
Black Eyed Pea Patties [Vegan]
Calories
228
Serves
4
Cooking Time
16
Ingredients You Need for Black Eyed Pea Patties [Vegan]
For the Patties:
- 1 15 ounce can black eyed peas, drained and rinsed (or 2 cups already prepared)
- 1 4 ounce can mushroom slices, finely chopped
- 1/2 half cup vital wheat gluten, potato flakes or whatever flour you have available
- 1 tablespoon tomato paste or ketchup
- Oil for frying
For the Seasoning Mix:
- 1 tablespoon onion powder
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1 teaspoon dried basil
- 1 teaspoon dried parsley
- 1/2 teaspoon ground sage
- 1/2 teaspoon oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon salt
How to Prepare Black Eyed Pea Patties [Vegan]
- Prepare the seasoning according to your taste and set aside. You don't have to use all of it to season the patties.
- Add the black eyed peas, chopped mushrooms, seasoning mix and tomato paste to a mixing bowl. Use your hands to mix thoroughly. Add more flour if needed to hold together.
- Portion and form into patties.
- Let chill in the fridge for 30 minutes or longer.
- When ready to cook cover the bottom of a large skillet with oil and heat until shimmering.
- Transfer the patties to the pan and reduce the heat to medium. Allow to cook undisturbed until they release easily from the pan. Flip and cook the other side. Mine took 8 minutes per side.
- Serve with your favorite toppings.
Nutritional Information
Per Serving: Calories: 228 | Carbs: 29 g | Fat: 5 g | Protein: 19 g | Sodium: 464 mg | Sugar: 2 gNote: The information shown is based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
