1. Saucy Udon Noodle Bowl

Source: Saucy Udon Noodle Bowl

If you’re craving something warm and soupy, this Saucy Udon Noodle Bowl by America’s Test Kitchen is the way to go!

2. Sweet Potato Brownie Bites

Source: Sweet Potato Brownie Bites

This is such a sweet treat and you’d never guess that it’s made with sweet potato! Try out these fluffy Sweet Potato Brownie Bites by Lola Till!

3. Sweet Potato and Chickpea Peanut Stew

Source: Sweet Potato and Chickpea Peanut Stew

This Sweet Potato and Chickpea Peanut Stew by Carol Clayton has a rich, satisfying texture, is savory with a hint of sweetness, and can be made as spicy as you like it. Protein-rich and nutrient-dense, it will please all eaters around your table.

4. Sun-dried Tomato, Basil & Balsamic Bucatini



Source: Sun-dried Tomato, Basil & Balsamic Bucatini

This Sun-dried Tomato, Basil & Balsamic Bucatini by Rebecca Hincke turned out to be a favorite dish in this cookbook. The secret ingredient is balsamic vinegar, which adds a rich and tangy depth of flavor that takes this pasta to the next level. Reprinted with permission from The Vegan Pasta Cookbook by Rebecca Hincke. Page Street Publishing Co. 2022. Photo credit: Rebecca Hincke.

5. Creamy Chocolate Pie

Source: Creamy Chocolate Pie

The beauty of this recipe is that it is very versatile and there are many ways to vary when to serve. This Creamy Chocolate Pie by Sara Oliveira can be served in two ways: chilled or frozen. If serving it chilled, leave it out for a bit at little at room temperature to make it easier to cut.

6. Caramelized Onion, Caper, and Mushroom Tart

Source: Caramelized Onion, Caper, and Mushroom Tart

When it starts to get chilly out, there’s nothing like a warm, bubbly tart to fill your belly. Having no crust, the creamy onion and mushroom filling in these tarts caramelizes beautifully in a hot oven. Add to that some fresh thyme and salty capers to this Caramelized Onion, Caper, and Mushroom Tart by Emily Wilkinson, and you’ve got yourself some very special tarts. Serve for dinner with a side of greens.

7. Caramelized Broccoli

Source: Caramelized Broccoli

This Caramelized Broccoli by Lola Till is roasted and perfect to serve as a side dish!

8. Veggie Bloody Marys

Source: Veggie Bloody Marys

These Veggie Bloody Marys by Eat More Plants, Molly Krebs are garnished with all the veggies: carrots, baby heirloom tomatoes, pickle spears, cucumbers, and celery sticks to be exact! Instead of using only tomato juice in these, they have vegetable juice and homemade cucumber juice, which makes these super fresh.

